Nov. 29, 2016 - Until recently, an OEM which might have preferred using connectors to wire a UL 508-certified cabinet for the cost- and time-savings they offer over hardwiring also knew it probably wasn’t worth the effort. There wasn’t an absolute prohibition on their use, but the OEM was burdened with proving their safety. Obtaining that certification with connectors meant the OEM would have to submit to a lot of end-product testing. Its UL field representative would conduct a thorough safety investigation of the connector application, including the overall electrical transmission path. That added an uncertain amount of cost and time to getting a new machine to market. Most OEMs opted instead to take the path of least resistance — hardwiring all connections.