Feb. 1, 2017 - AutomationDirect’s Productivity Suite PLC programming software version 2.4 provides two new software communications enhancements for the Productivity series controllers.
Feb. 1, 2017 - In response to the continuing demand for larger cabinets, Hammond Manufacturing has added a high power 1300W thermostatically controlled cabinet heater, available in 120V 60 Hz and 230V 50/60 Hz versions, to its FLH series.
Feb. 1, 2017 - Tatsoft says it has released a “major update” on Tatsoft FactoryStudio, a development platform built completely in the Microsoft .NET Framework, delivering solutions to run on Windows PCs, Windows Compact Framework (Windows CE), Linux computers, Web browsers, tablets, virtual machines and smart devices with iOS or Android environments.
Feb. 1, 2017 - Emulate3D, a developer of industrial controls testing software, has launched a virtual commissioning solution which it says will enable users to run accurate 3D models of their industrial material handling systems within the Rockwell Software Studio 5000 Logix Emulate application from Rockwell Automation.
Feb. 1, 2017 - Rittal Systems has added the LED System Light, calling it the first lighting system designed specifically for enclosures.
Jan. 27, 2017 - Kontron, a provider of Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), has introduced a new series of credit card-sized Computer-on-Modules based on the latest generation Intel Atom, Pentium and Celeron processors.
Jan. 27, 2017 - Advantech’s IIoT Automation Group has launched the EKI-5500/5600 PN/PNMA and EI series of industrial switches, designed to communicate through Profinet or Ethernet/IP.
Jan. 26, 2017 - Omnify Software says its Empower PLM product version 7.0 was redesigned on a new technology platform to offer an enhanced user experience with a “modern interface, simplified navigation and overall improved ease of use.”
Jan. 26, 2017 - Idec has released Version 8.2.2 of its WindLDR PLC programming software, a PC-based platform used to program IDEC’s FC6A MicroSmart PLC.
Jan. 26, 2017 - Harting says it has expanded the choice of cables customers can use in its Han 3 A size connectors.
Jan. 27, 2017 - Wieland Electric has expanded its flare Control series of phase control relays with two new modules designed to provide phase and voltage control functions for three-phase power systems in industrial applications.
Jan. 26, 2017 - Banner Engineering has added flush mount housings to its series of Q4X laser distance measurement sensors.
Jan. 14, 2017 - The federal government is investing $32.64 million for a total combined investment of nearly $88 million in the University of Waterloo to help construct a new research and engineering building. To be known as Engineering 7, the building will house more than 40 labs to support research in fields such as additive manufacturing, autonomous vehicles and robotics, biomedical engineering, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Jan. 13, 2017 - On March 31, Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) will launch a new program to gather information on the practices of each of its 80,000 licence holders and gauge their professional knowledge activities.
Jan. 9, 2017 - The British Columbia government is working toward having all students take a basic coding class starting in the 2018-19 school year.
Jan. 9, 2017 - With almost one million job openings anticipated between now and 2025, British Columbia wants to encourage employers to sponsor apprentices and help build and expand the province’s skilled workforce to meet this growing labour demand.
Jan. 5, 2017 - Shoe makers are racing to the Boston area as they compete for millennial talent.
Dec. 22, 2016 - The federal government has announced a non-repayable contribution of up to $7.3 million to support a new advanced manufacturing network that aims to help Canadian small- and medium-sized manufacturers adopt new technology.
Dec. 13, 2016 - LearningSI, a provider of customized process and production-oriented training programs for industrial workers, has announced a new series of e-learning modules designed to help companies get new workers “up-to-speed faster, reduce downtime and improve their bottom lines.”
Dec. 7, 2016 - To celebrate the holiday season, Siemens Canada is giving a second life to more than 480 decommissioned computers by donating them to the charity Corporations For Community Connections (CFCC) for refurbishment and then distribution by the Salvation Army to those in need in the greater Montreal area.
Dec. 5, 2016 - The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) received a US$1 million contribution from the Gene Haas Foundation in support of applied education in Alberta.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Eplan has launched a new version of its Eplan Education software, based on the latest release of its platform 2.6 suite of engineering software products.
Nov. 17, 2016 - Last week at Automation Fair 2016, Rockwell Automation announced a $12-million, four-year commitment to FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a non-for-profit organization that works to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.
Nov. 16, 2016 - In an effort to help break down stereotypes and encourage more women to pursue a career in manufacturing, Skill Scout is running a new digital video campaign that highlights female leaders in the industry.
Jan. 17, 2017 - Current, GE’s digital energy startup, has introduced an intelligent energy management app to help industrial and commercial facilities optimize their energy and productivity.
Jan. 17, 2017 - Paramedics say a man has died in an industrial accident in the city’s east end.
Jan. 14, 2017 - A company providing sales and service of tractors and other equipment used in the construction industry pleaded guilty and has been fined $115,000 after a worker suffered injuries from a falling piece of equipment.
Jan. 13, 2017 - Ford Motor Co. says a 55-year-old contract worker has died after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.
Jan. 11, 2017 - A sheriff says a truck plant explosion that hurt several people in southeastern Minnesota could have been much worse.
Jan. 11, 2017 - As a new year develops, trends in industrial automation will continue: the evolving workforce, globalization, the use of information to develop insight into plant operation, and concerns about security.
Dec. 31, 2016 - Poly-Nova Technologies GP Inc., a manufacturer of rubber parts for the automotive industry, pleaded guilty and has been fined $80,000 after a worker was permanently injured by a hydraulic power press.
Heavy duty vacuum disintegrates safety concerns, unscheduled downtime at Cianbro’s Massachusetts plant
Dec. 22, 2016 - Nearly every manager or supervisor in heavy industry has heard that safety is good for business. According to the OSHA document, Safety and Health Add Value, effective safety and health programs can mean the difference between organizations operating “in the black and running in the red.”
Dec. 16, 2016 - VHM Fonderie, a French foundry and machining company, says it is experiencing faster product development time and improved capacity since introducing Stratasys PolyJet 3D printers across its design and manufacturing process.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Dairy producer Saputo has reported that on December 15 at approximately 5pm, a fatality occurred on one of its Trenton, Ont., production lines.
Dec. 15, 2016 - Federal authorities have announced nearly two dozen safety violations issued to an auto parts manufacturer after a bride-to-be who worked at its Alabama plant was crushed to death by a robotic machine.
Dec. 7, 2016 - Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Brampton, Ont.) has acquired a new vertical machining centre (VMC) — essentially a computer-controlled mill — to take its manufacturing up a notch and the recent commissioning of the equipment was the final step in a nearly 18-month process.
Jan. 30, 2017 - For Alex and Sergei Dobrianski, the building blocks of an upcoming revolution in the space industry are found in moon dust.
Jan. 23, 2017 - The FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, has awarded more than US$65,000 in grants to 13 Ontario robotics teams and programs.
Jan. 19, 2017 - Based on its recent analysis of the global machine monitoring systems market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Burlington, Ontario-based Memex Inc. with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership.
Jan. 17, 2017 - The University of New Brunswick opened a new cybersecurity institute in hopes of establishing an educational hub for one of the most pressing issues in the information age.
Jan. 16, 2017 - When it comes to plant operations, a single error could lead to total devastation in your facility. Whether you are running a water treatment facility or a production line, it is important to track your plant’s operations to avert such problems.
Jan. 13, 2017 - Digimarc Corporation and Bossa Nova Robotics are collaborating on next-generation retail solutions for more efficient inventory management.
Jan. 11, 2017 - ERP implementations — those words can cause heart palpitations in the most experienced business manager. Stories abound of failed SAP projects that take two, three or four years to complete. Or, companies spending $50 million on an implementation that ultimately go out of business during or due to the project.
Dec. 22, 2016 - Honeywell and Dover Energy Automation are collaborating as part of the Honeywell INspire program, Honeywell’s joint customer development program for its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) ecosystem, which they say will help industrial energy customers “improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of their operations.”
Dec. 16, 2016 - Sciaky, a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries (PSI) and provider of metal additive manufacturing solutions, has announced Airbus will take delivery of an Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) 110 3D printing system this month to produce large structural parts made of titanium.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Together with the National Emergency Supply Agency and the private sector, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland says it has developed tailored solutions bringing “improved cybersecurity and disruption-free operations” to manufacturers. The results of the now ending KYBER-TEO project will make companies more able to ward off possible cyber threats.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Xaar plc, a provider of industrial inkjet technology, has announced its new Xaar 3D Centre in Nottingham, U.K. Officially opening next month, the new facility will deliver 3D printing services and equipment to OEMs, material suppliers and end users.
Dec. 13, 2016 - A University at Buffalo (UB) research team has published a paper that implies that the rush to ban and demonize autonomous weapons or “killer robots” may be a temporary solution, but the actual problem is that society is entering into a situation where systems like these have and will become possible.
Jan. 31, 2017 - My first job in sales at a small Canadian printing company more than 20 years ago was far from easy or glamorous. I sold printers out of a van and had to meet a daily quota of at least 30 cold calls. This entailed lugging a printer from my van into prospective customers’ offices to provide demonstrations and free trials.
Jan. 30, 2017 - The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) — or the Internet of Things (IoT) — is on the minds of most Canadian manufacturers as we begin 2017. But the question I get asked most is: what is the IIoT?
Jan. 10, 2017 - BitFlow, a global provider of machine vision technology, has highlighted five technology trends it believes will be strategic for the vision industry this year, each with the potential to “significantly impact or even disrupt processes.”
Dec. 22, 2016 - Synchrono, a provider of demand-driven manufacturing software, has released its list of 2017 top ten trends in modern demand-driven manufacturing. The list is based on interactions with hundreds of manufacturers and industry experts addressing challenges, innovation and technologies associated with manufacturing digitization, visibility and synchronization.
Dec. 2, 2016 - Digital innovation across applications and platforms is pushing organizations to relearn how they interact with their workforce, customers and partners. Jeff Gilchrist, general manager of Avanade Canada shares his top three predictions that will be key for Canadian organizations in 2017: augmented reality; design thinking; and digital ethics.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Over the past few years at Ply Gem Canada, we have had iterations of problem solving models used on our production shop floor.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Collaborative robots are poised to take off in the next few years, says WSPS consultant Robert Vomiero. With built-in safety limits, sensors and other safety functionality, “cobots” offer exciting benefits — they’re able to work more closely with humans, can be cheaper and easier to integrate and maintain, and promise better cycle time and productivity.
Nov. 15, 2016 - Across the globe, manufacturers are looking to innovation to provide a key competitive advantage over their rivals, and in many cases, as the answer to their very survival. But innovation is such a broad term that many are struggling to implement the concept, simply because they don’t know where to focus their innovation activities.
Nov. 15, 2016 - Alpha. Bravo. Charlie. Delta. Echo.
Nov. 15, 2016 - A food manufacturing client required my assistance regarding a “perceived” machine safeguarding issue. “Perceived” is used because up to the point of my involvement, the issue was considered adequately mitigated by the employer. The issue surrounded an already provided access door on a piece of packaging equipment. The door itself was a ubiquitous metal framed clear plastic interlocked door. The minimum starting distance off the floor and overall height of the door complied with CSA Z432 requirements. The provided safety interlock and safety relay was installed and operated as required. So the question remained — what would the “perceived” safety concern be?
Nov. 7, 2016 - Many moons ago when I was just getting started on my Lean journey, I visited a large automotive supplier to benchmark pull systems. My own factory had started a pilot Kanban between two work centres and I was hoping to gain some insight from a more experienced source. To my disappointment, when I was escorted into the factory, the aisles were crowded with pallets of kitted orders.
Nov. 4, 2016 - Nothing gives you a taste of an industry more than a tradeshow. A show, regardless of its size, is an opportunity to take in the state of a given industry firsthand, learn about the latest technologies and network with like minds. Last month, Manufacturing AUTOMATION publisher Klaus Pirker and I spent four jam-packed days at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Ill., and there was certainly no shortage of people to chat with and demos to check out.
Jan. 31, 2017 - Thor Industries has announced plans to expand its northern Indiana operations of recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco and create more than 300 new jobs.
Jan. 30, 2017 - Spurred by technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable “flying car.” The designs vary greatly, and most aren't actually cars capable of driving on roads.
Jan. 30, 2017 - General Motors is cutting 625 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont., a move that union officials say demonstrates why NAFTA has been a bad deal for the Canadian automotive industry as jobs have migrated to lower-cost jurisdictions such as Mexico.
Jan. 27, 2017 - German-based Siemens AG, through its subsidiary Siemens Canada, plans to invest $110.6 million in research and development activities at its plant in Dorval, Que., to design and make improvements to aero-derivative gas turbines.
Jan. 27, 2017 - KPS Global has officially opened its new $2.3-million facility in Goodyear, Ariz., representing a “significant investment supporting KPS Global innovations, efficiency and quality.”
Jan. 27, 2017 - Union officials say General Motors is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont.
Jan. 26, 2017 - Northerm Windows and Doors, a division of RAB Energy Group, is receiving up to $130,345 in funding from the federal government to support the implementation of automation technologies and Lean manufacturing process improvement.
Jan. 26, 2017 - Toyota will boost SUV production at an Indiana factory with a $600 million investment the company says will add 400 jobs.
Jan. 17, 2017 - General Motors will make a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,500 jobs.
Jan. 11, 2017 - Up to 70 jobs in Windsor, Ontario’s automotive sector could be created as a result of a federal investment of up to $3 million for Nemak of Canada, in partnership with Arbec Tool and Machine Ltd.
Jan. 9, 2017 - Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM), a division of Honda Canada, announced today it will invest $492 million over the next three years to help modernize its operations in Alliston, Ont., and “significantly” improve its manufacturing carbon footprint. Both the federal and Ontario governments will provide conditional grants up to $41.8 million each to help with the upgrades.
Jan. 9, 2017 - FCA US has confirmed the next phase of its industrialization plan by announcing a $1-billion investment in plants in Michigan and Ohio, and the addition of 2,000 new American jobs, which it says will “further demonstrate its commitment to strengthening its U.S. manufacturing base, and aligning U.S. capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup.”
Jan. 31, 2017 - Bridor says it will spend $40 million to double the size of its Boucherville baking facility east of Montreal and increase its capacity by 80 per cent.
Jan. 27, 2017 - Leclerc Group now boasts seven “ultramodern” plants in Canada and the U.S., after acquiring a second 110,000 sq. ft. facility in Kingsport, Tenn., complete with a new production line to make gluten-free bars.
Jan. 20, 2017 - Portage la Prairie, Man., has been selected as the home of Roquette’s new $400-million pea-protein manufacturing site.
Jan. 19, 2017 - An Italian manufacturing company is moving forward with plans to invest $9 million toward a new facility on West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle.
Jan. 16, 2017 - Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services for two Ingevity facilities in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, and Gaolan Port Economic Zone of Zhuhai, China.
Jan. 5, 2017 - Moosehead Breweries says it’s no longer going ahead with plans to build a small-batch brewery on the waterfront in Saint John, N.B.
Jan. 4, 2017 - It appears one of the only vinyl record pressing plants in Canada has shut down its operations.
Dec. 20, 2016 - Cavendish Farms has expanded its business in Lethbridge, Alta., with the construction of a new frozen potato processing plant.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Pride Pak opened the doors of its U.S. headquarters in Medina, N.Y., on November 30 in front of a crowd of more than 300 guests, including state and local officials.
Dec. 13, 2016 - Hanwha L&C Canada is receiving a $15-million investment from Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to help double its production capacity and integrate robotics in a unique advanced manufacturing process that is the first of its kind in Canada, it says.
Dec. 12, 2016 - Kingston, Ont., has been chosen as the home of Feihe International’s new Canadian infant formula manufacturing operation.
Dec. 12, 2016 - Shell has completed a “major growth project” at its Scotford Refinery near Edmonton, Alta., which it says will increase hydrocracker production capacity by 20 per cent. The project was completed through the debottlenecking of the hydrocracker, a core refining unit for making transportation fuels, such as diesel and jet fuel. According to the company, the debottlenecking process replaces vessels, compressors and feed pumps to allow a greater volume of heavy crude oil to be processed.
Subscription Centre
Events
|
BSI Webinar - AS 9100D 2016 Transition - February 2017Thu Feb 02, 2017 @ 2:00pm - 03:00pm
|
ARC Industry Forum Orlando 2017Mon Feb 06, 2017
|
Siemens Innovation Tour 2017 - MontrealTue Feb 07, 2017
|
Siemens Innovation Tour 2017 - Quebec CityThu Feb 09, 2017
|
Siemens Innovation Tour 2017 - KitchenerWed Feb 15, 2017
|
Siemens Innovation Tour 2017 - WindsorWed Feb 22, 2017