Jan. 6, 2017 - The Pilz PSS 4000 automation system promises to provide optimum interaction between hardware and software components, network devices and real-time Ethernet.
Dec. 20, 2016 - Denison Consulting Group, an energy management, engineering and information technology consulting firm, has introduced a new managed solution to monitor and manage industrial-grade compressors in real time.
Dec. 20, 2016 - Seeq has released R15, describing it as an application for engineers and operations analysts in process manufacturing that “rapidly achieves insights from asset and operations data.”
Dec. 13, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group says its MR series of linear position sensors, for use in measuring the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, is designed to be a drop-in form, fit, and function replacement for magnetostrictive sensors.
Dec. 13, 2016 - KSB Pumps has introduced a new family of modular cartridge-type mechanical seals which it says are optimized for wet or dry-installed wastewater pumps.
Dec. 13, 2016 - AutomationDirect’s line of NITRA pneumatics now includes two additional series of valves and manifolds.
Dec. 13, 2016 - Nikon Metrology has released the Mk 4 XT V platform iteration which it says introduces “key improvements to enhance user experience and system reliability changes to increase uptime.”
Dec. 9, 2016 - Bosch Rexroth says its EFC 3610 and EFC 5610 frequency converters are “scalable in performance and functioning,” and can be integrated into a “wide variety” of automation environments with open interfaces.
Dec. 5, 2016 - Encoder Products Company (EPC) has introduced the model 25SP programmable encoder in a size 25 package (2.5 in. x 2.5 in., or 63.5 mm).
Dec. 5, 2016 - Mitutoyo has introduced the next generation i-Checker, model IC-2000, boasting efficient in-house calibration the following indicating gauges: dial indicator, dial test indicator, dial comparator (hicator), bore gauge, cylinder gauge, digimatic indicator, linear gauge, electrical comparator (electronic micrometer, Mu-checker).
Dec. 5, 2016 - Amphenol RF has announced its SMPM product line featuring interconnects, connectors, cable connectors, PCB connectors and bullet adapters.
Dec. 5, 2016 - Mencom says its MIN series locks are designed to secure the connection between two straight MIN plugs or between a straight MIN plug and a mating receptacle to prevent the unexpected interruptions.
Jan. 9, 2017 - The British Columbia government is working toward having all students take a basic coding class starting in the 2018-19 school year.
Jan. 9, 2017 - With almost one million job openings anticipated between now and 2025, British Columbia wants to encourage employers to sponsor apprentices and help build and expand the province’s skilled workforce to meet this growing labour demand.
Jan. 5, 2017 - Shoe makers are racing to the Boston area as they compete for millennial talent.
Dec. 22, 2016 - The federal government has announced a non-repayable contribution of up to $7.3 million to support a new advanced manufacturing network that aims to help Canadian small- and medium-sized manufacturers adopt new technology.
Dec. 13, 2016 - LearningSI, a provider of customized process and production-oriented training programs for industrial workers, has announced a new series of e-learning modules designed to help companies get new workers “up-to-speed faster, reduce downtime and improve their bottom lines.”
Dec. 7, 2016 - To celebrate the holiday season, Siemens Canada is giving a second life to more than 480 decommissioned computers by donating them to the charity Corporations For Community Connections (CFCC) for refurbishment and then distribution by the Salvation Army to those in need in the greater Montreal area.
Dec. 5, 2016 - The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) received a US$1 million contribution from the Gene Haas Foundation in support of applied education in Alberta.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Eplan has launched a new version of its Eplan Education software, based on the latest release of its platform 2.6 suite of engineering software products.
Nov. 17, 2016 - Last week at Automation Fair 2016, Rockwell Automation announced a $12-million, four-year commitment to FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a non-for-profit organization that works to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.
Nov. 16, 2016 - In an effort to help break down stereotypes and encourage more women to pursue a career in manufacturing, Skill Scout is running a new digital video campaign that highlights female leaders in the industry.
Nov. 15, 2016 - It goes without saying that every manufacturer wants to ensure they are producing a quality product. Standards and specifications from various organizations provide a guideline from which manufacturers can measure different areas of quality, while also providing the end-user with the reassurance they are purchasing a trustworthy, long-lasting product. Within the wire processing industry, there are many standards that manufacturers may choose or be required to adhere to. These standards and specifications are constantly evolving and increasing in detail, especially as monitoring technology improves.
Nov. 7, 2016 - Much has been written recently about the skills gap issue in manufacturing. Despite this spotlight on the issue, and some grassroots initiatives to emphasize science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum in public schools, little meaningful impact has been achieved.
Dec. 31, 2016 - Poly-Nova Technologies GP Inc., a manufacturer of rubber parts for the automotive industry, pleaded guilty and has been fined $80,000 after a worker was permanently injured by a hydraulic power press.
Dec. 22, 2016 - Nearly every manager or supervisor in heavy industry has heard that safety is good for business. According to the OSHA document, Safety and Health Add Value, effective safety and health programs can mean the difference between organizations operating “in the black and running in the red.”
Dec. 16, 2016 - VHM Fonderie, a French foundry and machining company, says it is experiencing faster product development time and improved capacity since introducing Stratasys PolyJet 3D printers across its design and manufacturing process.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Dairy producer Saputo has reported that on December 15 at approximately 5pm, a fatality occurred on one of its Trenton, Ont., production lines.
Dec. 15, 2016 - Federal authorities have announced nearly two dozen safety violations issued to an auto parts manufacturer after a bride-to-be who worked at its Alabama plant was crushed to death by a robotic machine.
Dec. 7, 2016 - Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Brampton, Ont.) has acquired a new vertical machining centre (VMC) — essentially a computer-controlled mill — to take its manufacturing up a notch and the recent commissioning of the equipment was the final step in a nearly 18-month process.
Dec. 1, 2016 - Police say a fire has engulfed a factory manufacturing explosives in southern India and 15 workers are feared dead and another three injured.
Nov. 24, 2016 - Auto parts manufacturer Linergy Manufacturing, carrying on business as LPP Manufacturing, pleaded guilty and has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured while handling machinery that was still connected to power.
Nov. 24, 2016 - The death toll from the collapse of scaffolding at a construction site in eastern China rose to 74, state media said Thursday, in the country’s worst work-safety accident in over two years.
Nov. 17, 2016 - Rittal Systems has introduces the ChillZone app, an energy savings estimator for the Blue e+ line of industrial enclosure cooling solutions.
Nov. 16, 2016 - Bonduelle Canada, owner and operator of a vegetable processing facility in southwestern Ontario, pleaded guilty and was fined $80,000 after a worker was critically injured while cleaning a conveyor belt.
Nov. 15, 2016 - VSP Optics Group provides ophthalmic technology, lens products and lab services that aim to strengthen patient experience and promote practice growth. Its portfolio of customized lens products claim to be the fastest growing lens brand in the optical industry, and in the midst of its tremendous growth, the company reached out to Wynright’s engineering and software controls team to turn its manufacturing objectives into reality.
Dec. 22, 2016 - Honeywell and Dover Energy Automation are collaborating as part of the Honeywell INspire program, Honeywell’s joint customer development program for its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) ecosystem, which they say will help industrial energy customers “improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of their operations.”
Dec. 16, 2016 - Sciaky, a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries (PSI) and provider of metal additive manufacturing solutions, has announced Airbus will take delivery of an Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) 110 3D printing system this month to produce large structural parts made of titanium.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Together with the National Emergency Supply Agency and the private sector, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland says it has developed tailored solutions bringing “improved cybersecurity and disruption-free operations” to manufacturers. The results of the now ending KYBER-TEO project will make companies more able to ward off possible cyber threats.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Xaar plc, a provider of industrial inkjet technology, has announced its new Xaar 3D Centre in Nottingham, U.K. Officially opening next month, the new facility will deliver 3D printing services and equipment to OEMs, material suppliers and end users.
Dec. 13, 2016 - A University at Buffalo (UB) research team has published a paper that implies that the rush to ban and demonize autonomous weapons or “killer robots” may be a temporary solution, but the actual problem is that society is entering into a situation where systems like these have and will become possible.
Dec. 13, 2016 - Manufacturers that invest in the factory of the future will save up to 40 per cent of their conversion costs in 10 years, according to a new report from The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
Dec. 8, 2016 - TM Robotics and Toshiba Machine have partnered with A-Tech Instruments Ltd., which supplies measurement and control instrumentation for research and industry, to sell and support Toshiba Machine robots in Canada.
Dec. 2, 2016 - Industrial automation manufacturer and Internet of Things (IoT) application toolset provider Opto 22 announces that it has joined the Dell IoT Solutions Partner Program.
Dec. 1, 2016 - In 2000, analyst firm Frost & Sullivan coined a term to describe the growth of integrating machines used in industrial settings with Internet-connected sensors and software that collect and examine data from machines and then apply it to operations to improve efficiencies — the Industrial Internet.
Nov. 29, 2016 - Until recently, an OEM which might have preferred using connectors to wire a UL 508-certified cabinet for the cost- and time-savings they offer over hardwiring also knew it probably wasn’t worth the effort. There wasn’t an absolute prohibition on their use, but the OEM was burdened with proving their safety. Obtaining that certification with connectors meant the OEM would have to submit to a lot of end-product testing. Its UL field representative would conduct a thorough safety investigation of the connector application, including the overall electrical transmission path. That added an uncertain amount of cost and time to getting a new machine to market. Most OEMs opted instead to take the path of least resistance — hardwiring all connections.
Nov. 29, 2016 - Almost 60 years ago, the Unimate robot kicked off an automation revolution that transformed the productivity and cost-effectiveness of manufacturing. Today, automation is expanding once again with a new model. With Industry 4.0, machines talk to machines and operations run as much on information and communications as they do on equipment and people.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Robot orders and shipments in North America set new records in the first nine months of 2016, according to Robotic Industries Association (RIA), an industry trade group.
Dec. 22, 2016 - Synchrono, a provider of demand-driven manufacturing software, has released its list of 2017 top ten trends in modern demand-driven manufacturing. The list is based on interactions with hundreds of manufacturers and industry experts addressing challenges, innovation and technologies associated with manufacturing digitization, visibility and synchronization.
Dec. 2, 2016 - Digital innovation across applications and platforms is pushing organizations to relearn how they interact with their workforce, customers and partners. Jeff Gilchrist, general manager of Avanade Canada shares his top three predictions that will be key for Canadian organizations in 2017: augmented reality; design thinking; and digital ethics.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Over the past few years at Ply Gem Canada, we have had iterations of problem solving models used on our production shop floor.
Nov. 28, 2016 - Collaborative robots are poised to take off in the next few years, says WSPS consultant Robert Vomiero. With built-in safety limits, sensors and other safety functionality, “cobots” offer exciting benefits — they’re able to work more closely with humans, can be cheaper and easier to integrate and maintain, and promise better cycle time and productivity.
Nov. 15, 2016 - Across the globe, manufacturers are looking to innovation to provide a key competitive advantage over their rivals, and in many cases, as the answer to their very survival. But innovation is such a broad term that many are struggling to implement the concept, simply because they don’t know where to focus their innovation activities.
Nov. 15, 2016 - A food manufacturing client required my assistance regarding a “perceived” machine safeguarding issue. “Perceived” is used because up to the point of my involvement, the issue was considered adequately mitigated by the employer. The issue surrounded an already provided access door on a piece of packaging equipment. The door itself was a ubiquitous metal framed clear plastic interlocked door. The minimum starting distance off the floor and overall height of the door complied with CSA Z432 requirements. The provided safety interlock and safety relay was installed and operated as required. So the question remained — what would the “perceived” safety concern be?
Nov. 7, 2016 - Many moons ago when I was just getting started on my Lean journey, I visited a large automotive supplier to benchmark pull systems. My own factory had started a pilot Kanban between two work centres and I was hoping to gain some insight from a more experienced source. To my disappointment, when I was escorted into the factory, the aisles were crowded with pallets of kitted orders.
Nov. 4, 2016 - Nothing gives you a taste of an industry more than a tradeshow. A show, regardless of its size, is an opportunity to take in the state of a given industry firsthand, learn about the latest technologies and network with like minds. Last month, Manufacturing AUTOMATION publisher Klaus Pirker and I spent four jam-packed days at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Ill., and there was certainly no shortage of people to chat with and demos to check out.
Nov. 1, 2016 - I have many conversations with business owners and marketers within manufacturing organizations who know their companies need new websites. “It’s old. It’s outdated. It’s ugly.” And ultimately what matters is that it’s not producing business opportunities.
Oct. 17, 2016 - Manufacturing AUTOMATION isn’t the only one celebrating a milestone anniversary this year. In preparation for this commemorative issue, we came across a number of businesses who are also celebrating a special birthday in 2016 — some of who shared their secret to success with us. Whether you have achieved the 10, 50 or 150 year-mark, we wish you congratulations and many more years of service.
Oct. 17, 2016 - A look at our magazine’s transformation through the decades.
Jan. 9, 2017 - FCA US has confirmed the next phase of its industrialization plan by announcing a $1-billion investment in plants in Michigan and Ohio, and the addition of 2,000 new American jobs, which it says will “further demonstrate its commitment to strengthening its U.S. manufacturing base, and aligning U.S. capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup.”
Jan. 4, 2017 - iMPREG Group, a provider of liner systems for trenchless pipe rehabilitation, will open a warehouse facility in Henrico County, Va. A second phase, which would include manufacturing, is expected to increase the workforce to 60 employees with a $5.4-million expansion.
Jan. 4, 2017 - The auto industry’s relationship with president-elect Donald Trump took a dramatic turn Tuesday as Ford Motor Co. decided to shift investment dollars targeted for Mexico to the U.S., while Trump threatened General Motors with a tax on some imported small cars.
Jan. 3, 2017 - Toyota is beginning to move hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation of the company's operations.
Dec. 31, 2016 - Japanese electronics company Panasonic and U.S. electric car maker Tesla said Tuesday they plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.
Dec. 23, 2016 - Morgan Corp., a North American manufacturer of medium-duty truck bodies, is planning to further expand its manufacturing footprint into New England.
Dec. 20, 2016 - General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots.
Dec. 19, 2016 - Volkswagen has reached a tentative settlement for compensating Canadian owners of VW-made diesel vehicles caught in a global scandal over rigged emissions data.
Dec. 15, 2016 - The director of manufacturing at New Balance says a made-in-USA provision for athletic footwear for military recruits could mean an additional 250,000 sneakers a year.
Dec. 14, 2016 - General Motors will invest $334 million in three plants in upstate New York.
Dec. 13, 2016 - Polish and company authorities say that Lufthansa and General Electric will jointly invest some 250 million euros, or US$270 million, in Poland to build an advanced plant servicing aircraft engines to be operational in 2018.
Dec. 13, 2016 - A federal investment of up to $2.4 million will help an Ontario-based auto parts manufacturer add more than 24,000 square feet of production space at its Oldcastle, Ont., facility.
Jan. 5, 2017 - Moosehead Breweries says it’s no longer going ahead with plans to build a small-batch brewery on the waterfront in Saint John, N.B.
Jan. 4, 2017 - It appears one of the only vinyl record pressing plants in Canada has shut down its operations.
Dec. 20, 2016 - Cavendish Farms has expanded its business in Lethbridge, Alta., with the construction of a new frozen potato processing plant.
Dec. 16, 2016 - Pride Pak opened the doors of its U.S. headquarters in Medina, N.Y., on November 30 in front of a crowd of more than 300 guests, including state and local officials.
Dec. 13, 2016 - Hanwha L&C Canada is receiving a $15-million investment from Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to help double its production capacity and integrate robotics in a unique advanced manufacturing process that is the first of its kind in Canada, it says.
Dec. 12, 2016 - Kingston, Ont., has been chosen as the home of Feihe International’s new Canadian infant formula manufacturing operation.
Dec. 12, 2016 - Shell has completed a “major growth project” at its Scotford Refinery near Edmonton, Alta., which it says will increase hydrocracker production capacity by 20 per cent. The project was completed through the debottlenecking of the hydrocracker, a core refining unit for making transportation fuels, such as diesel and jet fuel. According to the company, the debottlenecking process replaces vessels, compressors and feed pumps to allow a greater volume of heavy crude oil to be processed.
Dec. 11, 2016 - Southern Ontario steelmaker Stelco is seeking court approval to move forward with its restructuring following an agreement with Bedrock Industries.
Dec. 7, 2016 - More than 4,000 jobs that were at risk at a steel plant in Port Talbot, Wales, have been secured after unions got a commitment from multinational Tata Steel to keep production there.
Dec. 6, 2016 - General Mills Inc., which has been struggling with weaker sales for its cereal and yogurt, plans to cut between 400 and 600 jobs around the world as it restructures its business.
Dec. 5, 2016 - The Alberta government has selected two petrochemical projects to be eligible for $500 million in royalty credits in its efforts to diversify its struggling, oil-dependent economy.
Dec. 2, 2016 - A Finnish supplier of pulp and paper web monitoring and web inspection system solutions is investing strongly in its North American operations with the establishment of new company in the United States. Wesley Sweeny has been appointed vice-president of operations for the North American business of Procemex Inc.
